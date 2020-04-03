Corona Beer Production On Hold Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak

Production of the popular Corona beer has been put on hold in Mexico due to the coronavirus outbreak and self-isolation across the country.

The company that makes the beer, Grupo Modelo, shared an announcement on Twitter that it was halting production and marketing of its beer after the Mexican government issued the immediate suspension of all non-essential businesses, according to CNN in a piece published Friday.

The Anheuser-Busch Inbev-owned company also manufactures the brands Modelo and Pacifico beers.

It comes after the Mexican government announced the immediate shutdown of non-essential business, per the outlet.

Per Google translate the order read:

‘The immediate suspension is ordered from March 30 and until April 30 of non-essential activities in the public, private and social sectors. That is to say, everything,’ assured the undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell when announcing stricter measures to decrease the speed of infections by covid-19.

According to the latest results from John Hopkins, that country has had more than 1,500 cases of the coronavirus with 50 deaths.

In a phone call, CEO Bill Newlands of Constellation Brands (STZ), which handles the distribution and import of Grupo Modelo’s beers in the United States, said the brand has “ample supply to meet consumer demand” and doesn’t expect shortages any time soon during the pandemic.

The company said its beers have seen a 24% increase in sales compared to last year.

As previously reported, alcohol sales across the board are on the rise as more Americans are being forced to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.