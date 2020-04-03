Dak Prescott Isn’t Practicing Social Distancing In Twitter Photo From Dez Bryant

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn’t appear to be following social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet posted by former Cowboys star Dez Bryant, Prescott and several others are super close for a photo. I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure they’re not six feet apart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the photo below.

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

Again, I’m not a genius, but do those guys look six feet away to you? They damn sure don’t look separated to me.

There’s a pandemic going on right now, and these guys are out here hugging for photos! What the hell are they thinking?

Do people not realize we won’t have football season if we don’t smash the curve on this virus? I feel like this has been pretty obvious, but apparently some people aren’t getting the message.

You can now add Prescott to the group of people who aren’t taking social distancing seriously. You want to work out, I think that’s more than acceptable.

I just don’t see why we need to risk anything with a big group picture.

Everybody out there reading this, I need you to listen to me. If you want football season to happen, then do your part to win this war.

It’s not rocket science. You can do your part by simply staying home. Together, we will all win this war.

