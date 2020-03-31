REPORT: Length Of Dak Prescott’s New Deal With The Dallas Cowboys Is A Major Issue During Negotiations

The amount of years on Dak Prescott’s new deal with the Dallas Cowboys is a big issue during negotiations.

Prescott still hasn’t agreed to a new deal with the Cowboys, and the team has applied the exclusive franchise to him for the upcoming season. Now, it sounds like the length of the deal is a big issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jeremy Fowler, the duration of the contract has become a major focus during negotiations. Fowler reported that Prescott is looking for a shorter term deal so that he can cash in again sooner. The Cowboys would like to get as many years as possible on the upcoming contract.

You can watch Fowler’s full reporter below.

A crucial aspect in the Dak Prescott negotiations with the Cowboys: Number of years in the deal. While Dallas has traditionally done longer deals with key veterans, Prescott might want a shorter deal to take advantage of a future salary cap explosion pic.twitter.com/xrzqSFH1pn — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 30, 2020

The entire saga with Dak Prescott’s new deal has been nothing short of incredible. I can’t believe it’s the final day in March, and this situation is still unfolding.

We’ve been talking about this since the end of last season, and there’s still no resolution. It’s been wild to watch.

You almost have to wonder if there’s a point where the two sides just say screw it and move on. Reaching a fair deal shouldn’t be this hard.

Yet, it’s apparently impossible when it comes to Prescott and the Cowboys.

We’ll see what the Cowboys decide to do, but this whole situation is just mind-boggling. Either pay him or don’t, but dragging this out forever seems incredibly unnecessary.