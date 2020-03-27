Dak Prescott And The Dallas Cowboys Resume Contract Negations After Exclusive Franchise Tag Is Applied

The Dallas Cowboys and starting quarterback Dak Prescott have reportedly returned to the negotiating table.

According to WFAA, the two sides have “visited” in the past few days, and the Cowboys have offered Prescott a new deal. Currently, Dallas has already applied the exclusive franchise tag to him. Yet, they still have time to hammer out a long term deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Under the exclusive franchise tag, Prescott will make a little more than $30 million in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 21, 2019 at 2:44pm PDT

It’s still mind-boggling to me that it’s March 2020, and we’re still talking about Prescott’s future with the Cowboys.

We were sitting here a year ago doing the exact same thing! Now, it’s 12 months later, and there hasn’t been much progress at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 9, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

I honestly don’t even know what’s holding this situation up at this point. It seems like Prescott is hellbent on being the highest paid quarterback on the planet.

He’s simply not worth that kind of money. He’s just not, and we all know it. The idea Dak Prescott should be paid more than Russell Wilson is just laughable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jun 7, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

Plus, Texas doesn’t have state income tax. That means he can get a slightly smaller deal and still come out ahead.

If Prescott won’t play on a deal that reflects his talent, then the Cowboys should let him walk after they’re done running through their franchise tags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jul 26, 2019 at 1:05pm PDT

Don’t handcuff the organization to a bad contract for years to come. We’ll see where this situation goes from here, but it’s truly wild it hasn’t been dealt with yet.