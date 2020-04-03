Democrats Introduce Bill Giving Coronavirus Relief To Illegal Aliens

Several House Democrats introduced legislation that, if signed into law, would allow illegal aliens to obtain funds from the recently passed coronavirus relief package.

California Rep. Lou Correa, along with two other Democratic lawmakers, introduced the Leave No Taxpayer Behind Act on Friday. The legislation would amend the CARES Act — the $2 trillion stimulus package intended to help Americans suffering under the coronavirus pandemic, and allow individuals living in the U.S. unlawfully to apply for funds.

“I was appalled to learn hardworking, taxpaying immigrants were left out of the $2 trillion CARES Act,” Correa said in a statement released Friday.

He continued: “By casting out immigrants, we are placing some of our most vulnerable residents in grave danger. Every individual taxpayer, irrespective of citizenship status, needs government assistance now.”

President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus bailout package March 17. The $2.2 trillion stimulus bill will provide a $1,200 payment to all single Americans who earn less than $75,000 annually, or $2,400 for families that earn under $150,000 — including $500 for each child under 17. (RELATED: Dems Ask That Public Charge Rule Not Apply To Immigrant Coronavirus Treatment — It Already Doesn’t)

However, these funds do not provide assistance to individuals who don’t have Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, which would include foreign nationals living and working in the U.S. unlawfully.

Supporters of the Leave No Taxpayer Behind Act likened this stipulation to discrimination.

“This virus does not care about immigration status. It does not discriminate and neither should we. Immigrants own businesses and homes, support families, and pay rent, and contribute to their communities,” said California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, who has also called for a freeze on deportations amid the pandemic.

Chu added: “Making it impossible for them to receive the same benefit we are sending to everyone else just means those immigrants will have a harder time affording food or rent, and that leaves us all worse off. I hope to see this corrected in the next relief package.”

