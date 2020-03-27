Politics

Trump Signs $2.2 Trillion Phase 3 Coronavirus Stimulus Bill, Aid To Reach Americans In Three Weeks

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump signed the phase 3, $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill Friday, with Democrats already making calls to start drafting a fourth.

The bill passed through Congress this week despite several hiccups, including last-minute delaying action by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie. The package includes a $1,200 payment to single Americans who make less than $75,000 a year, $2,400 for families that make under $150,000 a year, and $500 for each child under the age of 17.

The relief will reach Americans via direct bank deposit in three weeks, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: (L-R) U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talk at a reception held by President Donald Trump for House and Senate Republican and Democratic leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

Prospects for the relief bill were dire earlier this week when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced her own version of the Senate-approved bill that featured funding pushes unrelated to the coronavirus, including aspects of the Green New Deal.

Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses until they get to dust off the Green New Deal,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “This has got to stop. And today is the day it has to stop. The country is out of time.” (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Restructures Campaign Into Meals Effort For Kentuckians Affected By Coronavirus)

While the Senate is adjourned until April 20th, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Senators to “stay nimble,” as more funding may be necessary.

Pelosi has already said she plans to begin drafting a fourth spending bill, but her Republican colleagues are more reluctant. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Senate Coronavirus Bill Is Discriminatory To Residents In DC, One Day Before House Vote)

“I wouldn’t be so quick to say you have to write something else,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said at a press conference Thursday. “Let’s let this bill work, just as long as we let the other two bills work as well. And whatever decision we have to make going forward, let’s do it with knowledge, let’s do it with the experience of what’s on the ground at that moment in time.”