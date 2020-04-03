EXCLUSIVE: Economist Stephen Moore: POTUS Must Not Cave To Nancy Pelosi On Stimulus

Conservative economist Stephen Moore spoke with the Daily Caller and expressed concern about future stimulus packages meant to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and told the Daily Caller that President Donald Trump must hold his ground with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during negotiations.
Moore opposed the previous $2 trillion coronavirus package, and wants future packages to be more fiscally conservative. Watch Daily Caller White House Correspondent Christian Datoc’s exclusive interview with Moore below.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable
Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security
Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA
Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning
Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out
Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall
Dan Crenshaw Reveals His Eye Patch Collection
Hero or War Criminal? SEAL Who Killed Terrorists Faces Lifetime Trial
Rudy Giuliani: The Mueller Report Was A “Political Hit”