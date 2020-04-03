Editorial

EXCLUSIVE: Economist Stephen Moore: POTUS Must Not Cave To Nancy Pelosi On Stimulus

William Davis
Conservative economist Stephen Moore spoke with the Daily Caller and expressed concern about future stimulus packages meant to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and told the Daily Caller that President Donald Trump must hold his ground with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during negotiations.

Moore opposed the previous $2 trillion coronavirus package, and wants future packages to be more fiscally conservative. Watch Daily Caller White House Correspondent Christian Datoc’s exclusive interview with Moore below.

