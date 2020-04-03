Tua Tagovailoa Gets Another Medical Check, Results ‘Were Overwhelmingly Positive’

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had another medical check Thursday.

According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the projected top-10 pick “voluntarily” underwent another medical check after injuring his hip, and the results “were overwhelmingly positive.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From me and @RapSheet: Today, #Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa participated voluntarily in a medical re-check facilitated by the NFL Combine with an independent doctor that was selected by NFL team physicians, per Tua’s reps. Results were “were overwhelmingly positive.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 2, 2020

It would seem like Tua is doing anything and everything to prove that he’s ready to roll after hurting his hip against Mississippi State.

If Tua is good to go, which appears to be the case, then he’s a lock for the top 10 and probably the top five.

The quarterback market in the NFL isn’t outstanding. That means anybody who has a high ceiling will have a premium placed on them.

We know Tua can be a great player. We all saw what he did at Alabama with Nick Saban. The lefty gunslinger terrorized defenses for years.

Now, it sounds like he’s healthy, and it’s time for him to open the floodgates on the NFL. I can’t wait to see where he goes. I have a feeling he’s going to have a hell of a career.