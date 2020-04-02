Tua Tagovailoa Says He Feels ‘100 Percent’ And Is ‘As Mobile As Possible’

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa feels ready to roll for the NFL season.

After suffering a brutal hip injury against Mississippi State, there have been questions about the phenom quarterback’s health. He’s been cleared to play and he thinks he’s ready to go immediately. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I feel 100 percent. I feel like if there was a game today, I’d be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent,” Tua said during a Wednesday interview on the NFL Network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Mar 23, 2020 at 6:48pm PDT

Tua’s health has arguably been the biggest question surrounding the 2020 NFL draft. If he’s not ready to go, the former Crimson Tide star is still a first round pick.

A team would take him hurt and stash him on their bench for a couple years. There’s no doubt about that at all.

Even hurt, Tua is still worth the risk of a first round pick because he has so much upside on the field.

Now, if he’s 100% ready to go right now, then he’s a lock for the top five in the worst case scenario. More than likely, he’s a top-three pick with a cleared and healthy hip.

He can do literally anything you need him to do on the field. He can pass the ball with the best of them, and he’s incredibly mobile.

He has all the tools you want to see in a quarterback if you’re a coach or GM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Nov 9, 2019 at 5:56pm PST

We’ll see where he lands in the NFL, but I think there’s a high chance Tua has an incredibly successful pro career.