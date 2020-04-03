Health

Report: Travel Agency Downplayed Threat On Spring Break Trip That Led To 44 People Contracting Coronavirus Out Of 70

Women take a selfie at a concert by country super star Luke Bryan during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida

REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
A travel agency reportedly downplayed the threat of the coronavirus on a spring break getaway to Mexico before 44 of the 70 students on the excursion tested positive for the disease.

JusCollege, the student-focused travel firm, is allegedly refusing to provide refunds to those students who opted not to travel, NBC News reported Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: People crowd the beach, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Clearwater, Florida, U.S. March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo

The students affected all attend the University of Texas at Austin and went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in March for spring break.

Originally, the vacation included a larger number of participants but many decided not to go in light of the need to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump has extended social distancing advisability until Apr. 3o.  (RELATED: Harvard Tells Students Not To Return Amid Coronavirus Spread)

The daughter of Karen Greenblatt had plans to leave on the excursion but her family began to have second thoughts when the COVID-19 outbreak increased in scope. Greenblatt decided to ask the travel agency if her concerns were justified.

JusCollege assured the family that there was no reason to worry. “We believe that there is no compelling reason to reconsider travel to Mexico at this time due to Coronavirus,” the agency responded to Greenblatt on March 11 in an email obtained by NBC News. “We believe that our destinations remain among the safest and most enjoyable destinations in the world to visit right now.” (RELATED: U.S. Colleges And Universities Cancel Study Abroad Programs Amid Coronavirus Fears)

Just two days later, the wife of the president of U of T at Austin was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Gleenblatt told NBC News that she was shocked at the agency’s seemingly cavalier response.

“I couldn’t believe they were going to take college kids outside the country at that point,” she said. “They had ‘no compelling reason.’ I’m like, ‘Seriously … no compelling reason?'”

The mother said the travel agency seemed to be putting profits before health concerns.

“It’s terrible to exploit kids like that,” she told NBC.

JusCollege did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.