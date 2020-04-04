The Final Four Was Supposed To Start Saturday. Instead, Coronavirus Ruined Sports

The Final Four should have started Saturday.

Today should have been a day that involved nothing but beer, great food, partying and two great March Madness basketball games.

Today is the kind of day that we look forward to all year. It’s the kind of day that we work for all season. All those late nights of drinking beer and watching college basketball are meant to prepare us for this moment.

All the reps we put in starting back in the fall are meant to get us ready to crush this beautiful day of Final Four action.

Instead, coronavirus decimated society and canceled sports. What was supposed to be a day of beer, wings and basketball has turned into nothing short of a tragedy.

I don’t know whether or not to cry or be angry about the fact the Final Four isn’t happening today. I’m literally just sitting here emotionally confused.

All I know for sure is that I have one very simple message for coronavirus.

It’s still hard to believe that it’s even real. I keep expecting to turn on the TV and see the Badgers playing today.

Yet, I know it’s just not going to happen. I’ve had some sad moments in my life, and the Final Four just not existing is up there with the worst of them.

Stay strong, gentlemen. We’re eventually going to get through this! It won’t be easy, but I promise we’ll eventually come out stronger than ever.