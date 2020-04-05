The Man In Black Should Appear In The Sunday Night ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘The Mother Of Exiles’

The Man in Black should finally appear in season three of “Westworld” when episode four “The Mother of Exiles” airs Sunday night on HBO.

Through three episodes of the hit show, we haven’t had Ed Harris back as the iconic character. He’s my favorite part of the show, and we haven’t had one second of him yet in the third season. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Cranks Up The Mystery Of Charlotte Hale In The New Episode ‘The Absence of Field’)

That should all change tonight in episode four. The Man in Black appears in the preview and seems to be in a bit of a confused state.

You can watch the promo below.

Now, does the title “The Mother of Exiles” refer to the MiB going into hiding after all hell broke loose in the park?

I honestly don’t know. In fact, I don’t know anything at all about what the man running the show is up to. The last we saw of him, he was badly wounded and Dolores was out of the park.

Now, we know he’s in season three, and in the trailer said he’s going to save the world. That would seem to indicate he’s setting up for an epic clash with Dolores.

Weirdly enough, the trailer appears to have disappeared from HBO’s accounts. It makes you wonder if it gave something away it shouldn’t have.

Luckily, it’s still floating around the web.

Lots of mysterious stuff is going on right now with “Westworld.” That much is for sure! Let’s hope the return of the Man in Black lives up to the hype tonight on HBO.

It should be a hell of a fun episode.