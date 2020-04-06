REPORT: Tom Cruise Being Considered For Role In New ‘Fast & Furious’ Film

Tom Cruise is reportedly under consideration for a role in an upcoming film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

According to WeGotThisCovered.com, a new character will be introduced in an upcoming film in the saga, and the Hollywood icon is being looked at to play the part. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Details on the role aren’t known at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jul 18, 2019 at 4:12pm PDT

This would be huge if the “Fast & Furious” franchise can actually get Cruise to star in a film. The movies already have loaded casts, which are led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel.

Adding Cruise would be just the latest powerhouse addition to an already loaded lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Oct 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PDT

I’ll be honest with you all. I kind of stopped caring about the “Fast & Furious” movies after the first few. They got a bit old for me, despite the fact I’m a big Paul Walker guy.

Despite that, you have to respect the way these movies are made. They’re just absolutely absurd and over-the-top with no regrets.

The “Fast & Furious” movies know what they’re about, and they don’t care if you don’t like them. They’re about fast cars, blowing stuff up and having super famous people lead the way.

Now, Tom Cruise might be getting involved. How could you hate that idea? Seriously, how could you hate it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jul 15, 2018 at 6:34am PDT

Keep checking back for more details when we have them, but this would be a hell of a move from the people running the show. Cruise would be a gigantic addition.