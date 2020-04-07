Clemson Leads Latest College Football National Title Odds, Ohio State Is A Close Second

The Clemson Tigers are still the top team in the college football title odds with the season several months out.

According to Ben Fawkes, Caesars has Dabo Swinney and company at +250 to win the title and Ohio State is second at +300. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The only other two teams under +1000 are Alabama at +500 and Georgia at +700.

I don’t know how anybody could take any team other than Clemson or Ohio State for the top spot in the title odds.

Both teams return the two best quarterbacks in the sport, went to the playoff last season, will be favored to win their conferences in 2020 and are led by excellent coaches.

As good as Alabama has historically been under Nick Saban’s leadership, the Crimson Tide don’t have a quarterback who comes even close to matching Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence.

College football is dominated by star quarterbacks. The Buckeyes and Tigers have loaded rosters from top to bottom, and their gunslingers will likely be the top two picks in the 2021 draft.

You can cheer any team you want, but anybody with a brain knows Clemson and Ohio State are the safe and smart picks.

It doesn’t mean they’ll win. It just means they’re in the best position to do so. Let us know in the comments who you’re taking!