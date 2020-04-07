REPORT: Cam Newton Isn’t In Rush To Sign New Deal, Will Wait For Right Situation

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton isn’t in a hurry to sign a new deal.

Newton was released by the Panthers after the team opted to sign Teddy Bridgewater, and he hasn't seemed to draw a ton of interest in free agency. Yet, Newton won't rush to take a bad deal.

Jeremy Fowler said the following during a recent ESPN appearance, according to 247Sports:

I spoke to a source close to Cam Newton and he’s willing to wait right now if he has to. He’s going to be patient. He wants to get his spot back as a high-level starter. He’s highly motivated to do so. There simply aren’t a lot of starting jobs available. So if he has to wait until after the draft, or maybe somebody gets injured, he is willing to do that.

It’s going to be very interesting to see where Newton lands, and the reality of the situation for him is that he might not have much control in the situation at all.

Judging from the free agency market, teams aren’t exactly putting a premium on Newton. Can you blame them? He was atrocious towards the end of his time with the Panthers.

I’m not sure what kind of money he wants in order to sign, but I find it hard to believe any team will throw a big amount at him.

If you’re a GM that signs him to a huge deal and he fails, then you’re almost certainly going to be fired. That’s the nature of the business.

Given that fact, you can bet teams will be very cautious with Newton. He’ll end up getting another shot, but he might have to wait for a while. He also might not be able to get a deal with a ton of guaranteed money. He needs to prove he’s worth it before he’ll get another monster contract.