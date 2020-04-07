Solo Survival Guide: Everything You Need To Rough It Out Alone

While Covid-19 poses a risk and threat to nearly all of us, new research suggests those who live alone may face additional psychological challenges under lock-down including anxiety and uneasiness. (see: https://www.sciencenews.org/ article/coronavirus-covid-19- social-distancing- psychological-fallout/amp )

For those of us who do live alone, while human connection unfortunately remains inadvisable given CDC guidelines, there still is something we can do to reduce disaster-related anxiety: be prepared.

That’s right, being prepared for some of the challenges that a pandemic can create (food shortages, changing advisories, the threat of death or serious illness) can be crucial in reducing the amount of stress related or induced by the disaster itself, as the very act of being prepared restores a psychological degree of control.

This lends itself to a crucial and important question of how should one prepare for future challenges the pandemic may bring forward, and after much deliberation, our team believes that if you are already prepared to shelter in place (you have food and other necessities for the long haul) having an emergency survival kit on hand for travel (in case sheltering in place becomes impossible) is the next logical step in being prepared for anything.

What should be in a potential get-away bag? That one is easy:

This Prepardness Pack includes everything you need for your car, sheltering in place or roughing it out on foot

As you can see, this Preparadness Package is pretty comprehensive in including anything you may need to rough it on the road for a few days in the event essential travel infrastructure starts to break down (which it could!).

The package includes the following:

Food and Water: The food and water in this kit have a 5-year shelf life, and are meant to provide nutrition for 72 hours.

12 — 4 oz. Water Pouches

6 — 400-Calorie Food Bars (2400 Calories)

10 — Water Purification Tablets – each tablet purifies 1 liter of water

1-Liter Hydration Bag with Straw

*This kit provides 1 gallon of water per person per day for drinking and sanitation, as recommended by FEMA.

Light and Communication: These items can come in handy if you experience a home power outage, car trouble, or other emergency.

AM/FM Radio (batteries included)

Hand Rechargeable Flashlight (never needs batteries)

Emergency Candle

5-in-1 Survival Whistle

Box of Waterproof Matches

Shelter and Warmth: These supplies will protect you from wind, sun, rain, and other harsh conditions.

Emergency Survival Sleeping Bag

Emergency Poncho with Hood

Tools: These items can be useful when you need help with navigation, transport, personal protection, or shelter.

Multi-Function Pocket Knife

[ N95 Respirator Dust Mask (NIOSH-approved) ] THIS ITEM HAS BEEN REMOVED*

Safety Goggles

Sewing Kit

Hygiene and Sanitation: Hygiene is important in a disaster; staying clean can protect against infection, disease, and depression.

Deluxe Hygiene Kit

-Tooth Brush

-Tooth Paste

-Wet Wipes

-Soap

-Shampoo/Conditioner

-Toothpick

-Disposable Razor

-Comb

-Sanitary Napkins

-Washcloth

-Shave Cream

-Deodorant Gel

-Hand/Body Lotion

-Pocket Tissues

First Aid: A first aid kit can be used to treat minor injuries and protect against more serious health threats in a disaster.

Bandage First Aid Kit – handy for minor cuts

Other: These items are useful for relieving stress and supporting activity under challenging conditions.

Notepad

Golf Pencil

Infectious-Waste Bag

Survival Playing Cards – 52 cards illustrating valuable survival skills that will educate and entertain you in an emergency

That’s alot of things to have on hand, broken up and pre-packaged for your car, for home, and to have ready for on-foot travel (for example via the included backpack).

Hopefully you will consider learning more about your emergency preparedness options, and that in doing so you will gain some much needed peace of mind- whether you live alone, or you have a family to provide and take care of

