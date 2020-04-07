‘Welcome To The Sh*t Show’: Wisconsin’s Lt. Gov. Is Livid That The State Has To Hold Primary Amid Coronavirus

Democratic Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes expressed his frustration at the decision to keep Tuesday’s primary election as planned despite threats from the novel coronavirus.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday that postponed the primary until June 9 because of coronavirus concerns. The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the decision just five hours later, even though the state is under a “safer at home” order issued by Evers.

“Good morning and welcome to the Shit Show!” Barnes tweeted Tuesday after it was decided the primary would go on.

Good morning and welcome to the Shit Show! Today’s episode has been produced by the Supreme Court and directed by the incomparable Speaker and Senate Majority leader duo. Buckle up, this one’s sure to disappoint! — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) April 7, 2020

Republicans called Evers’ original order an “unconstitutional overreach.” Evers first opposed changing the date of the primary, but changed his tune after hearing from constituents concerned about the novel coronavirus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden previously said during a virtual interview that in-person and mail-in voting in Wisconsin could be done safely, despite the global pandemic. Biden is currently in self-isolation because of the virus.

“A convention having tens of thousands of people in one arena is very different than having people walk into a polling booth with accurate spacing with 6 to 10 feet apart, one at a time going in, and having the machines scrubbed down,” Biden said. “I think you could hold the election as well dealing with mail-in ballots and same-day registration. I think it could be done … but that’s for them to decide.”

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has urged Wisconsin to postpone the primary, tweeting April 1 that “people shouldn’t have to put their lives on the line to vote.” (RELATED: REPORT: US Intelligence Confirms China Falsified Coronavirus Death, Case Data)

Barnes put the blame on Republicans for the decision to keep Tuesday’s primary, tweeting Monday, “remember that time during the lame duck session republicans tried to change the election date for political gain. Now they’re trying to keep this date for the same reason?”