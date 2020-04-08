ESPN Releases 1st Bracketology For 2021 March Madness, Wisconsin Is A 3 Seed

ESPN has released the first bracketology projections for March Madness in 2021.

Despite the fact we’re nearly a year away from the tournament happening again, we’re all clamoring for basketball content after coronavirus ended sports in 2020 for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In Joe Lundardi’s first bracket, the top four seeds are held by Kentucky, Creighton, Gonzaga and Villanova. Wisconsin slid in at a three seed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 3:48pm PST

It’s obviously never too early to start breaking down some bracketology situations, and I sure do have some thoughts on this one.

I’m not going to hammer Lundardi too much for his top four seeds, but how are the Badgers a three? We’re entering the 2020 season as defending national champs (declared by me), and we will return most of our roster.

How aren’t we at least a two? There’s a real case to be made that we should be a one seed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 10:16am PST

Don’t get me wrong. I like the fact ESPN isn’t writing us off completely like everybody seems to do every single season.

It’s not college basketball if the Badgers don’t get overlooked and then cruise to a hell of a season. A three seed isn’t being overlooked, but it’s not where I want to be.

We’re coming off a B1G regular season championship, and I want that one seed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 27, 2020 at 5:35pm PST

We’re a long ways away from basketball starting back up, but you’re kidding yourself if you think we’re not already putting in the work. I can promise we are.

Go, Badgers, go!