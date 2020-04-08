Reggie Bush Named Greatest College Running Back Since 2000, Jonathan Taylor Doesn’t Make The List

Reggie Bush has been named as the greatest running back in the past two decades.

RafterSports.com released its list of best RBs since 2000, and the former USC stud and Heisman winner took the top spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, there was one major error on the list, and that’s the fact Jonathan Taylor didn’t even make honorable mention!

To be crystal clear, Reggie Bush was a next level player during his time with the Trojans. He might be the most dynamic running back the sport has ever seen playing in college.

He didn’t just dominate opposing defenses. He did literally whatever he wanted to them.

I think it’s fair to rank him first overall. I don’t hate the move, but the fact Jonathan Taylor didn’t make the list at all is laughable.

In three years playing for Wisconsin, Taylor amassed more than 6,000 rushing yards and a total of 55 touchdowns.

In what fantasyland is that not one of the best performances in the past 20 years?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Mar 31, 2020 at 5:24pm PDT

Melvin Gordon even made honorable mention. As much as I love Gordon as a college player, his stats don’t match the ones Wisconsin got from Taylor.

How does Gordon make the list and not Taylor?

I can live with Reggie Bush being number one. It’s fair, but Taylor not making the list at all is an insanely stupid call.