Michigan Puts Up Shrine Honoring 2018 Co-Big Ten East Regular Season Championship

The Michigan Wolverines have pulled off an absurdly embarrassing move.

The Wolverines have created a shrine to their 2018 football season. Michigan was co-Big Ten East champions a couple years ago, but the season hardly ended on a high note. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They got obliterated by Ohio State, didn’t play in the B1G title game and got crushed in a bowl game by Florida.

Yet, none of that added up to Michigan trying to forget the season. Instead, they honored it forever with a shrine!

Not photoshop — Michigan actually built a shrine for their 2018 “co” East Division title Gave up 62 points and lost for the 7th straight time to Ohio State. Have beaten Ohio State once over the last 16 years (lifetime of current recruits) pic.twitter.com/0HqF9kAjBs — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) April 7, 2020

Next time somebody tries to tell you that Michigan is on the same level as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State, just show them this shrine.

The Wolverines built a shrine for a 10-3 season! A three loss season will now be remembered forever in Ann Arbor!

What the hell is going on with Jim Harbaugh’s program?

Does anybody think Alabama or Ohio State would ever build a shrine for a 10-3 season? Hell no. No chance in hell at all.

Michigan wants people to believe they’re elite, and then they pull stunts like this. I honestly feel bad for their fans.

They’ve been tricked into believing they’re national contenders every year, but in reality, expectations are so low they honor 10-3 seasons.

Shape up, Michigan. Shape up!