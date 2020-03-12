Scott Frost And Jim Harbaugh Ranked As The Big 10 Coaches Most On The Hot Seat

Nebraska coach Scott Frost and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh are apparently the most likely men to get fired in the Big 10.

According to CollegeFootballNews.com, the Nebraska head coach and the Michigan leader are the two men with the least job security in the conference going into 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Frost is ranked one and Harbaugh slides in at number two for the hottest seat rankings.

Scott Frost 100% deserves to be at the top of the rankings. Nebraska has underachieved at a shocking rate under his leadership.

He came to the Cornhuskers from UCF with all the hype in the world, and it’s been nothing short of a disaster.

If he wasn’t viewed as the savior in Lincoln, he’d probably already be fired.

As for Harbaugh, Michigan fans are delusional if they think they’re going to find a better coach than him. They’re absolutely delusional.

Has he won a national title or beaten Ohio State? No, but he’s made the Wolverines competitive again. Sure, they might lose to great teams, but they’re much better off than where they were before he showed up.

You’d have to be among the dumbest football fans alive to think Harbaugh should be fired. It’s that simple.

Frost deserves to be number one. Harbaugh shouldn’t even be in the top half. The delusional of Michigan fans is truly comical.