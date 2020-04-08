EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans Raise Historic Number In Fundraising — Nearly Double Previous Record

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised a record amount of money for quarter 1, nearly doubling their previous record, the Daily Caller has learned.
“The confidence the American people have in the Republican Senate Majority is reflected in yet another record-breaking fundraising quarter. Republican senators are working tirelessly behalf of their constituents and the result show. Chairman Young, Leader McConnell are the entire GOP conference is committed to ensuring Senate campaigns have all the resources needed to beat back the socialist agenda being championed by the Democratic Party,” NRSC Communications Director Jesse Hunt told the Daily Caller.
For quarter 1, the NRSC raised $30.3 million, the previous record was $16.4 million, showing a massive uptick in fundraising. The NRSC also has a total of $32.5 million cash on hand, another on year record. The previous record was $20 million. (RELATED: Senate Republicans Raise Historic Number In Fundraising For January)
The numbers come several months before the November election, as Republicans will try to maintain their control in the Senate and try to win back the House. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: 500 Days Of Trump Accomplishments Inspires Next Five Months Of GOP Strategy)
Senate Republicans have several key races they need to win in 2020 in order to keep a majority. Some Senate Republicans up for re-election include Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.