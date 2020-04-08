NSYNC Has Weekly Happy Hours On Zoom, Just Like Everyone Else

Famous boy band *NSYNC participates in weekly happy hours while hunkered down in quarantine.
The admission came from member Lance Bass during an interview Tuesday with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.”
During quarantine, your relationships get tighter, so now we have happy hours every week together and on Zoom, which is really fun,” Bass admitted.
Bass confirmed that even musician Justin Timberlake joins in on these calls.
“You did that, Lance Bass,” Cohen responded, referring to getting the whole group back together for Zoom happy hours. “You did that.”
“Bringing people together, Andy, bringing people together,” Bass continued. (RELATED: Joey Fatone Hints At Potential *NSYNC Reunion)
Since the coronavirus has caused most states to enact stay-at-home orders, Zoom, a video conferencing company similar to Skype, has allowed Americans to continue working from home, go to school and hang out with friends.
The modern day happy hour is now held virtually. I have participated in a few of these myself and I think it’s so cool to here that our favorite ’90s boy band does as well. Potentially, especially if Timberlake is included in these Zoom happy hours, we’ll get to see an *NSYNC reunion.
What else could they be talking about?