Watch The Preview For Episode 5 Of ‘The Plot Against America’ On HBO

The preview for the fifth episode of “The Plot Against America” is out and it looks like it might be the most intense one yet.

While I’ve been kind of on the fence about the alternate history series, I’ve been buying in a little bit more with every passing episode. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

In episode four, President Lindbergh invited a high-ranking Nazi official to America for a visit, and it seems like things are on the verge of exploding.

Well, it looks like that explosion might come Monday night on HBO. Give the preview for episode five a watch below.

I nearly gave up on “The Plot Against America.” I damn near threw in the towel after the second episode. It seemed way too preachy, and not nearly entertaining enough to justify it.

However, the show has bounced back over the past couple episodes. It’s dark, it’s gritty and it has captivated me.

Is it still pretty preachy? Yes, but it’s not to the point where I can’t stomach it.

Tune in Monday night on HBO to watch the fifth episode of the series!