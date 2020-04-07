Tom Brady Shares Chilling Video Honoring His Time With The New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared an awesome Instagram video late Monday.

The six-time Super Bowl champion posted a video honoring and looking back at his time with the Patriots, and it’s pretty incredible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For fans of the game, you’re not going to want to miss this one. Give it a watch below.

The video above was the perfect way to sum up Brady’s time with the Patriots. It’s crystal clear that he’s still super close with the organization and tied to it, despite the fact he left for the Buccaneers.

How could he feel any other way? He spent two decades playing for New England and won six rings along the way. That’s a hell of a legacy.

Now, he’s switched teams, he’ll suit up for the Bucs in 2020, he’ll continue to blaze his own path and fans around the league are curious how it’ll all end.

Tom Brady slinging the rock for Tampa Bay is the biggest storyline in the NFL, and I can’t wait to see how it unfolds. Will he win his seventh ring? Will it not go well?

Nobody knows, but we’re excited to find out!