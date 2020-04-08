Debate Continues To Rage About Whether Justin Fields Is A Better Quarterback Than Trevor Lawrence

The debate about Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence continues to ramp up several months out from the start of the college football season.

The Ohio State and Clemson stars are without question the two best quarterbacks in America. On top of that, Lawrence is believed to be a lock for the top pick in the 2021 draft, and Fields will almost certainly go two. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, people are still debating a ton whether or not Fields is really the elite prospect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Sep 24, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

A Reddit thread posed the question, and really fanned the flames on the debate. FOX College Football also asked the question in a poll, and Fields was by far the winner!

Which QB will have a better season in 2020, @ClemsonFB‘s Trevor Lawrence or @OhioStateFB‘s Justin Fields? ???????? — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 7, 2020

I honestly don’t understand how so many people can view Fields as the better option. It doesn’t make much sense to me at all.

Don’t get me wrong on this. I think Fields is a hell of a player. I watched him beat Wisconsin twice last season.

The young man is an absolute baller and freak of nature.

However, there’s a reason NFL scouts are salivating over the idea of getting their hands on Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson quarterback is the best NFL prospect I’ve ever seen.

He has the arm, he’s athletic and his football IQ is insanely impressive.

We’ll see how it shakes out this upcoming season, but I’ll be absolutely shocked if Fields goes ahead of Lawrence in the draft.