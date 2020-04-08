Trump Weighs In On A Possible Pardon For The ‘Tiger King’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday was asked if he was considering a pardon for the “Tiger King,” also known as Joe Exotic, who is in jail for murder for hire of an animal rights activist.

“Tiger King” is a popular show on Netflix which documents the life of Joe Exoctic, who raised Tigers and exotic animals in Oklahoma. He was imprisoned on September 7, 2018, and received a 22-year sentence. At a Wednesday press conference, Trump was asked about a possible pardon and said he would consider it. (RELATED: REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Is An Injection Of Pure Electricity)

WATCH:

When asked about a possible, pardon Trump said, “I will take a look.” He also asked a few reporters if they thing Joe Exotic should be pardoned. (RELATED: Jeff Lowe Says Netflix Will Release 1 More Episode Of ‘Tiger King’)

When Trump was asked the question the reporter mentioned Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. advocated for the pardon.