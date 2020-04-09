‘I Am A Job Creator At Breitbart’: Joy Behar Says She Can’t Leave ‘The View’ Because She Keeps Right-Wing Media Working

Joy Behar claimed Thursday that she could never leave ABC’s “The View” because she played a valuable role in creating jobs in right-wing media.

“I am a job creator at Breitbart,” Behar laughed as she brushed aside rumors that she was leaving the show.

WATCH:

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg began the show by asking Behar to address the rumor. “Joy, what is this that I keep reading about you once again leaving the show?” she asked. (RELATED: Joy Behar Tries To Get Jonathan Karl To Say Trump Is Mentally Ill)

“You know, they’re always talking about me leaving the show, but I’m not — I’m not leaving the show. The rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated,” Behar replied.

Behar then went on to say that the coronavirus pandemic had changed the game entirely, noting that if she retired there would be nothing for her to do and nowhere she could go.

“Also, let’s not forget I provide employment for right wing media,” Behar added with a laugh. “I mean, I am a job creator over at Breitbart. Everything I say — appears on Breitbart. I don’t see, you know, how I could leave.”

Meghan McCain, who has often engaged in spirited and even heated exchanges with Behar on the show, was firmly against her leaving.

“I read it online yesterday, and I just called Joy immediately and I was, like, so this isn’t an option. You’re not leaving. I’m not leaving. None of us are leaving. There’s a pandemic and an election, and the world is insane and also I’m pregnant and I need advice from you about being pregnant from someone that probably does pregnancy similar to how I’m going to do it. It’s not an option, Joy. You’re not leaving. None of us are going to let you go,” McCain said.