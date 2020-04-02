‘It’s Always About Him’: Joy Behar Says Trump Will Never Sacrifice The Economy To Stop Coronavirus

Joy Behar claimed Thursday that President Donald Trump would never shut down the whole country because it would negatively impact the economy.

Behar, who has been making remote appearances on ABC’s “The View” for weeks due to coronavirus fears, argued that the whole country probably needed to be shut down in order to stop the spread of the virus. She also argued that, even if it was a necessary step to save lives, Trump would never do it. (RELATED: Joy Behar Tries To Get Jonathan Karl To Say Trump Is Mentally Ill)

WATCH:

The segment began with a discussion on Florida and why Republican Governor Ron DeSantis had been slow to make a statewide “stay-at-home” order, even in the face of multiple spring break travelers ignoring warnings and calls to avoid large groups.

“I think Ron DeSantis is in a particular pickle right now because he had, and with talked about this extensively on the show, spring breakers who were out partying,” Meghan McCain said. “Clearly Floridians for the most part in many places were not taking this seriously, were not sheltering in place, were not quarantining, and now I think unfortunately the chickens are coming home to roost, and I think if you are governor DeSantis right now and you waited this long, everyone is waiting to see where the next epidemic is. Everyone is looking to see where the next hot spot is, and unfortunately it’s looking like it could be Florida.”

McCain went on to say that she understood the arguments coming from more rural states like North Dakota and South Dakota, adding, “It’s a tricky balance because you’re talking about people’s health, and at the same time, you’re talking about people making decisions on their own, and we have seen so many states and individuals who are clearly not thinking in the right way, and not making decisions based on their own health and the health of their fellow citizens.”

Behar jumped in then, saying that in some places where people had been left to make their own decisions the number of cases was starting to tick up. She also noted that, especially within the continental United States, travel could still pose a real risk.

“Maybe North Dakota doesn’t have as many of course, people as New York who are sick, but they could leave North Dakota. They could have the virus and move to South Dakota,” Behar explained. “Now South Dakota gets an epidemic. I think that the president needs to shut down the whole country. Of course, he won’t do that because it impacts the economy, and he knows that the economy is exactly what will get him re-elected or not re-elected, and so he — that’s where he’s at because it’s always about him.”