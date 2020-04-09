Melania Sends Out Picture Wearing A Mask, Encourages Others To Do The Same In Public

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she posted a picture on Instagram showing her wearing a mask during the coronavirus outbreak.

The first lady dons a white mask over her mouth in the photo with a message across the snap that read, “As the CDC continues to study the spread of the COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing,” her message added. “It is recommended to keep us all safe. FLOTUS Melania Trump.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

The post came shortly after Melania released another video, this one encouraging people to again wear masks while in public, but to keep social distancing rules too.

The first lady on Wednesday shared another video message on social media amid the pandemic that thanked all those frontline responders for everything they were doing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“To all of our medical personnel and other frontline responders, on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you,” FLOTUS shared. “The president and I appreciate all that you are doing to keep the people of our country healthy and safe.”

“In the most difficult of times, the United States never fails to rise to the occasion with both unity and strength,” she added. “It is because of you, that the people of America are receiving the care and treatment they need.”

The first lady continued, while sharing that, “we stand united with you and we salute your courageous and compassionate efforts. Our prayers are with all who are fighting this invisible enemy, COVID-19.”