Melania Sends Inspirational Message And Thanks To All COVID-19 Frontline Responders

Melania Trump sent an inspirational message of hope during the coronavirus outbreak and thanked all those working on the frontlines right now.

"To all of our medical personnel and other frontline responders, on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you," the first lady shared in a video Wednesday posted on Instagram. "The president and I appreciate all that you are doing to keep the people of our country healthy and safe."

"In the most difficult of times, the United States never fails to rise to the occasion with both unity and strength," she added. "It is because of you, that the people of America are receiving the care and treatment they need."

FLOTUS continued, while sharing that, “we stand united with you and we salute your courageous and compassionate efforts. Our prayers are with all who are fighting this invisible enemy, COVID-19.”

In an earlier post, Melania shared a downloadable coloring print out of White House Easter Eggs for families self-isolating at home during the coronavirus outbreak

“Easter is right around the corner,” the first lady wrote. “Get in the spirit of the season and decorate your home with these White House Easter egg coloring sheets! You can download them here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/egg-coloring-pages.pdf.”

According to the latest information from Johns Hopkins, there has been a total of 401,166 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with a total of 12,910 deaths in the country.