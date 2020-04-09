REPORT: Chris Paul, Trae Young And Zach LaVine Expected To Compete In ESPN’s H-O-R-S-E Competition

ESPN’s upcoming H-O-R-S-E competition with the NBA will include some big players.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine are all expected to participate. Unnamed WNBA players and former NBA players will also apparently play in the H-O-R-S-E game.

Sources: The NBA and ESPN plan to televise a HORSE competition is nearing completion and among those expected to participate include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Competition will also include a couple of WNBA players and recent NBA alumni. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2020

I know this seems like a foolish idea given the fact millionaire basketball players will now be playing H-O-R-S-E instead of real games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, I’m so desperate for sports that I’ll take whatever I can get. If that means it’s NBA players playing H-O-R-S-E, then consider me sold.

Beggars can’t be choosers during these trying times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach LaVine (@zachlavine8) on Mar 20, 2020 at 1:04pm PDT

I can’t wait to see what the TV ratings are like for this event whenever it ends up airing on ESPN. I’m going to guess they’ll be through the roof.

Again, people are desperate for any kind of action they can get in the world of sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

That has me thinking the ratings will be through the roof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach LaVine (@zachlavine8) on Dec 21, 2019 at 7:26pm PST

We’ll see when the dates are set in stone, but this H-O-R-S-E competition should at least give fans of basketball something to look forward to.