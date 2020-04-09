‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns Remotely With New Skits Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

“Saturday Night Live” got everyone’s attention Thursday when it announced the late-night sketch comedy would return this week remotely amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular NBC sketch show halted production in mid-March due to the pandemic, but will be coming back on the air this weekend with new skits, per NBC News.

"NEW: SNL will be back this weekend with remotely produced content at its usual Saturday time slot," an NBC reporter tweeted.

According to the report:

The show will include a version of “Weekend Update” and other skits from cast members, though it was not immediately clear if the performances would be live. It will air at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Though it is still unclear which cast members will be appearing via video, the show joins the likes of other late-night and daytime talk shows that have gone back to producing content from home amid the pandemic just to entertain people.

The move comes as shelter in place rules remain across the country and people stay isolated in their homes in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.