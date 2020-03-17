‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Star Wars’ And More Productions On Hold Amid Outbreak Of Coronavirus

“Saturday Night Live,’ “Star Wars,” and more shows are putting productions hold amid concern of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The NBC late-night sketch comedy series, which was set to return from hiatus March 28th, will not resume production until further notice, an NBC spokesperson told CNN in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

NBC’s #SaturdayNightLive is shutting down for three weeks https://t.co/OJ9HQPV2d0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 16, 2020

The network shared that they will be monitoring the situation closely and make decisions on a week-to-week basis as to when it will return for the episodes left of the 45th season. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Filming for the highly-anticipated Star Wars Disney+ spin-off starring Obi-Wan Kenobi has reportedly been temporarily suspended, as well as for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” due to the coronavirus, per The Daily Mail. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“Filming just stopped today and everyone at Pinewood was sent home,” a source told the Sun. “Staff are being told the site will now be closed for 30 days starting from next Monday.”

Pinewood Studios spokesperson told the outlet, “Pinewood Group are continuing to follow guidance set out by the Government, and the studios remain fully operational.”

Game shows like “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” were the latest shows to announce that production was on hold due to COVID-19, per the “Today” show.

With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and @WheelofFortune. The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 16, 2020

Not long after, Billboard announced that the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, slated for April 29th, was being postponed and would be rescheduled for a later date due to the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billboard Music Awards (@bbmas) on Mar 17, 2020 at 1:09pm PDT

The list of awards show and TV series being postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 continues to grow everyday. Other shows that have announced a stop to productions include shows like, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,”The Tonight Show,” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” just to name a few.