Wisconsin Is 6th In The Early College Basketball Rankings From Andy Katz

The Wisconsin Badgers are in the top 10 of Andy Katz’s early college basketball rankings for next season.

According to Katz, the Badgers will enter the season as the sixth best team in America after winning the Big 10 this past season and returning most of the roster.

WAY-Too-Early Power 36 for 2020-21 from @TheAndyKatz, as heard on the #MM365 pod! ???? 1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Creighton

5. Iowa

6. Wisconsin

7. Kansas

8. Michigan

9. Kentucky

10. Virginia

11-36. ???? https://t.co/4z0MepaYeF ???? https://t.co/zpcSxPxl97 pic.twitter.com/DukweFAsBL — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 8, 2020

Another day goes by, and the hype continues to build for the Wisconsin Badgers. I’m not surprised at all. How could it not?

We won the B1G regular season, were the top seed in the conference tournament, return everybody other than Brevin Pritzl and I declared us national champs.

We have all the momentum in the world behind us.

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers https://t.co/SCNbBMDbtQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

While I don’t need the respect and recognition from national outlets and media members, it’s important to remember that this is where expectations should be for the Badgers.

Wisconsin fans expect excellence in football and basketball. We won’t ever tolerate losing, and we expect to win every damn time we take the field and court.

Now, it’s time to keep working towards our main goal in 2021 of winning a national title. If there’s one thing you should never do, it’s bet against us.