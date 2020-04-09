Editorial

Wisconsin Is 6th In The Early College Basketball Rankings From Andy Katz

NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Wisconsin Badgers are in the top 10 of Andy Katz’s early college basketball rankings for next season.

According to Katz, the Badgers will enter the season as the sixth best team in America after winning the Big 10 this past season and returning most of the roster. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another day goes by, and the hype continues to build for the Wisconsin Badgers. I’m not surprised at all. How could it not?

We won the B1G regular season, were the top seed in the conference tournament, return everybody other than Brevin Pritzl and I declared us national champs.

We have all the momentum in the world behind us.

While I don’t need the respect and recognition from national outlets and media members, it’s important to remember that this is where expectations should be for the Badgers.

Wisconsin fans expect excellence in football and basketball. We won’t ever tolerate losing, and we expect to win every damn time we take the field and court.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on

Now, it’s time to keep working towards our main goal in 2021 of winning a national title. If there’s one thing you should never do, it’s bet against us.