Seventy-Two Percent Of Americans Say They Won’t Attend Sporting Events Until There Is A Coronavirus Vaccine

Most Americans apparently don’t plan on going to sporting events until there’s a coronavirus vaccine.
At the current moment, sports are suspended indefinitely because of the virus, but there’s a chance football could be back by the fall. Even if it is, it sounds like a lot of people will sit out the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
According to Darren Rovell, the poll from Seton Hall polling service found that 72% of Americans won’t attend a sporting event until a vaccine for coronavirus is found.
When just polling sports fans, 61% of people say they won’t attend.
JUST IN: 72% of AMERICANS say that they would not attend a game before a Coronavirus vaccine was available, according to a new @HallSportsPoll just released. Among sports fans, the poll found that 61% of them said they would not attend.
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 9, 2020
I was actually just talking about this exact scenario the other day with my dad. Even if the stadiums open up and the games return, I think there are a ton of people who won’t go because of coronavirus.
Do I blame them for wanting to stay at home with the current situation we’re in? Of course not. How could you blame anybody for being cautious?
We’re all in this together.#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/IZymD7RLya
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 28, 2020
Will I be at football games in the fall if fans are allowed in? Hell yes. I won’t even hesitate, and I’m in the high risk group.
Given my health issues, if I get coronavirus, I could be in serious trouble. Yet, I’d rather live on my feet and die enjoying football than hide in a cave because of a virus.
If we stormed the beaches on D-Day, then I’ll be damned if I live my life in fear.
View this post on Instagram
It’ll be interesting to see how it all shakes out by the time fall rolls around, but I have every intention of hitting up a Badgers game if tickets are available.
Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019
Let us know in the comments what you plan on doing!