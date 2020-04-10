Seventy-Two Percent Of Americans Say They Won’t Attend Sporting Events Until There Is A Coronavirus Vaccine

Most Americans apparently don’t plan on going to sporting events until there’s a coronavirus vaccine.

At the current moment, sports are suspended indefinitely because of the virus, but there’s a chance football could be back by the fall. Even if it is, it sounds like a lot of people will sit out the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Darren Rovell, the poll from Seton Hall polling service found that 72% of Americans won’t attend a sporting event until a vaccine for coronavirus is found.

When just polling sports fans, 61% of people say they won’t attend.

JUST IN: 72% of AMERICANS say that they would not attend a game before a Coronavirus vaccine was available, according to a new @HallSportsPoll just released. Among sports fans, the poll found that 61% of them said they would not attend. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 9, 2020

I was actually just talking about this exact scenario the other day with my dad. Even if the stadiums open up and the games return, I think there are a ton of people who won’t go because of coronavirus.

Do I blame them for wanting to stay at home with the current situation we’re in? Of course not. How could you blame anybody for being cautious?

Will I be at football games in the fall if fans are allowed in? Hell yes. I won’t even hesitate, and I’m in the high risk group.

Given my health issues, if I get coronavirus, I could be in serious trouble. Yet, I’d rather live on my feet and die enjoying football than hide in a cave because of a virus.

If we stormed the beaches on D-Day, then I’ll be damned if I live my life in fear.

It’ll be interesting to see how it all shakes out by the time fall rolls around, but I have every intention of hitting up a Badgers game if tickets are available.

