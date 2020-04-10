Superstar Rapper Chynna Rogers’ Cause Of Death Revealed

Superstar rapper Chynna Rogers’ death at just age 25 earlier this week shocked the music world, and now her cause of death has been revealed as an accidental drug overdose.

A rep for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health confirmed to Page Six in a piece published Friday the up and coming rapper’s cause of death.

It comes after reports surfaced, that the “Selfie” hitmaker was found dead in her Philadelphia home on Wednesday. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on Mar 25, 2020 at 2:06pm PDT

Shortly after news of her death came out, a statement from Rogers family read, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.” (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

Roger’s management team at True Panthers also captioned a post on social media, “Rest In Peace Chynna. Heartbroken. All the love to those she left behind . Goodbye angel.”

As previously reported, the young artist started her career at the age of 14 as a model when she joined Ford modeling agency, per Billboard magazine.

Not long after, she started mentoring with A$AP Yams, a member of the A$AP mob, who inspired her to pursue a career in music.

She then released her first hit, “Selfie” in 2013, followed by “Glen Coco” the following year.

Chynna had previously opened up about her struggle with an opiate addiction, per Vibe in 2018.

“I felt crazy,” the rapper shared at the time, years after getting clean. “I didn’t want to be a statistic. I didn’t want to go out that way and people be like, ‘I told you so,’ or glamorize it [drugs], because I don’t feel like that.”

“It was nerve-wracking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it’s good to have some kind of example of someone you didn’t expect to be going through it,” she said.