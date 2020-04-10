Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 N95 Masks To Health Care Workers In Los Angeles

Actress Sandra Bullock donated 6,000 N95 masks to health care workers in Los Angeles.

Bullock’s boyfriend Bryan Randall shared a photo Thursday on Instagram of the “Miss Congeniality” actress standing behind a worker at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, according to a report published by People magazine.

“Kids wanted to give masks.” Sandra Bullock and family giving masks to the frontliners in L.A ????❤️ This is so sweet. pic.twitter.com/EjoeCqNCyC — sb (@bullockslays) April 9, 2020



“Kids wanted to give masks,” Randall captioned the photo. “6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA. Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner To Donate $1 Million For Masks, Protective Gear During Coronavirus Pandemic)

Other stars who have donated face masks include Jay-Z and Meek Mill. The rappers donated 100,000 surgical masks through their organization Reform Alliance. The masks will be distributed to Tennessee Department of Corrections, the Mississippi State Penitentiary and New York’s Rikers Island Correction.

Reality star Kylie Jenner also has donated $1 million for masks, face shields and other protective gear.

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Anegl just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” Jenner’s doctor shared about the donation.