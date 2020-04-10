Seth Davis Ranks Wisconsin 4th For The Next College Basketball Season

Seth Davis thinks the Wisconsin Badgers will be an incredible team next basketball season.

According to BadgersWire, Davis ranked the Badgers fourth for the upcoming season in his early projections. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, Seth Davis has the Badgers as the fourth best team in America. It comes with Andy Katz having us at six.

I think it’s safe to say expectations for next season are through the roof, and I’m here for it. I’m here for that kind of action.

Look, it’s this simple, folks. We won the B1G this past season, earned the top seed in the conference tournament and we return with an absurd amount of talent.

We’re going to be a team led by veterans during the 2020-21 season, and I have no doubt Greg Gard will have the guys rolling in Madison.

It’s pretty incredible how nobody would give us the time of day this past season, and now everybody is trying to get a first class ticket on the hype train.

While I don’t need the praise of national pundits and all the “experts” out there, it is nice to have a light shining on the program.

Being a Wisconsin man is all about being better than everybody else when it comes to sports. We expect to win. Let me repeat that for everybody. We expect to win.

It’s not that we want to win. Everybody wants to win. We expect to win every time we take the court.

We’re several months away from college basketball being back, but I’m already all in with my excitement level. Go, Badgers, go!