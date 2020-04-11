‘Take A Step Back’: Rand Paul Rips Kentucky Governor Over Easter Church Measures

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul wrote that his state’s Democratic governor should “take a step back” regarding Easter church service coronavirus measures.

This week, Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Easter weekend measures for Kentucky churches and other mass gatherings that included recording license plates of church attendees and turning them in to health departments so they can make the attendees “self-quarantine” for two weeks.

“Taking license plates at church?” Paul tweeted Friday night. “Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here.”

“I think we’re down to seven churches statewide that are thinking about having an in-person service,” Beshear said, according to Fox News. “I hear people say, ‘It’s my choice.’ Well, it’s not the person next to you’s choice … This is the only way that we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill somebody else, that your decision doesn’t spread the coronavirus in your county and in your community.” (RELATED: ‘Mindless And Destructive Measures’: Tucker Questions Why Leaders ‘Chose The Chinese Model’ For Virus Response)

After becoming the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus, Paul is fully recovered and is currently volunteering at a Kentucky hospital.

Kentucky, a state of almost 4.5 million people, has reported 1,693 coronavirus cases and 90 deaths since the outbreak started.