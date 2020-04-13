$.50 Horse Bet Pays Out Nearly $525,000 In Florida

One unnamed bettor made an absurd amount of money off of a $.50 wager.

According to Darren Rovell at the Action Network, an unnamed person bet $.50 on a horse race at Gulfstream Park in Florida and won $524,966.50. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man correctly picked the winner of five straight races.

As a guy who has been known to gamble from time to time, I can’t imagine winning more than half a million dollars on a 50 cent wager.

I can imagine some pretty crazy stuff happening, and that’s not even close to making the list. That’s a staggering amount of money.

What do you even do after winning that kind of cash? Do you drink a bunch of beer? Hide it from your wife? Don’t tell anybody?

I honestly have no idea. If I made $525,000 off of a $.50 bet, I’d probably faint on the spot the moment the ticket cashed.

I’ve won some substantial bets over the years (lost some too), but nothing comes even close to this one. Not by a 1,000 miles.

Major props to this dude. Don’t spend it all in one place because that’s a hell of a lot of money to make in one day!

God bless sports gambling and this beautiful country!