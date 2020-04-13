CBS Sports Lists Clay Helton, Jim Harbaugh And Tom Herman As Coaches On The Hot Seat

CBS Sports thinks three major coaches could be in trouble going into the 2020 college football season.

The sports network released a list of coaches on the hot seat for the upcoming year, and USC’s Clay Helton, Texas’ Tom Herman and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh were all on the list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s honestly laughable to put Harbaugh on any list that includes Tom Herman and Clay Helton. While I’m not a Michigan fan, I am realistic and my brain has a functioning IQ.

Jim Harbaugh is far from a perfect coach, but he’ll get you 10 wins a season. He’ll bring you relevance. Harbaugh will make you competitive.

People seem to forget where Michigan was at before he showed up. They were a joke. While they still can’t beat Ohio State and got blown out by Wisconsin last year, Harbaugh has made the Wolverines substantially better.

He’s not getting fired, and you’re an idiot if you think he is. Harbaugh might go back to the NFL, but he’s not getting canned under any situation.

As for Herman and Helton, they’re both in big trouble if they don’t win a lot in 2020. Helton is hanging to his job by a thread, and Herman isn’t too far behind.

Texas and USC fans both expect to win. That’s become a foreign thought under their respective reigns. Texas has been so disappointing the past several years, and Herman hasn’t done much to change that.

Honestly, the Longhorns should just fire Herman and make Matthew McConaughey the coach. Now, that’s the content we live for.

