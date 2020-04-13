Jim Harbaugh Says He’s Not Even Considering The Possibility The College Football Season Won’t Happen

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t spending one second of time thinking about the fate of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With coronavirus sweeping across the world, sports have been paused for the time being, and there’s no return date in sight. While most of us might be worried, Harbaugh isn’t at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Michigan coach said the following during a podcast appearance with Jay Nordlinger about his outlook for the 2020 campaign as the crisis unfolds, according to MLive.com:

Hope and going to prepare. I’m not going to give it one thought that it’s not going to happen, because it’s like being a quarterback. I learned that it’s better to be prepared and not have the opportunity, than to not prepare and your chance comes and your opportunity comes and you’re not prepared to do it. You got to not have one thought that it won’t happen.

While I dunk on Harbaugh as much as possible, I genuinely love this outlook. It’s truly the definition of being a football guy.

The world is scrambling right now to win this war and Harbaugh isn’t letting it take up one second of his time. He has games to win and a butt kicking from Ohio State to prepare for in 2020!

He doesn’t have time to worry about coronavirus! He’s busy dealing with delusional Wolverines fans who think the only difference between them and OSU is the world is out to get them.

When you have to deal with morons like that and run a major college football program, you simply don’t have time to worry about pandemics.

Now, let Harbaugh get back to work so that he can have another 9-3 or 10-2 season that ends with a loss to Ohio State, no appearance in the B1G title game and a humiliating loss in a bowl game!