Coronavirus Isolation Is The Perfect Time To Watch ‘Band Of Brothers’

Being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic is the perfect excuse to watch “Band of Brothers.”

I’ve been stuck at home for more than 30 days, and I finally fired up the iconic HBO mini-series. Folks, if you haven’t already seen “Band of Brothers,” then you’re missing out in a big way. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

The book and HBO series tells the true story of Easy Company, 506th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II.

Led by Richard Winters, Easy Company was the tip of the spear in the fight against the Nazis to liberate Europe.

They jumped behind enemy lines on D-Day, fought in Operation Market Garden and most famously held the line in Bastogne against overwhelming odds during the Battle of the Bulge.

Right now, we could all use a reminder of American greatness and exceptionalism. There’s no better example than the men who carried M1s and Thompson submachine guns during WWII.

In my humble opinion, “Band of Brothers” shines a light on these heroes in the rawest and realest way possible. The series doesn’t glorify war at all.

It humanizes these young men. As the book states, these were young men who should have been squirrel hunting during the 1940s back home. Instead, they were handed rifles and sent across an ocean to save a continent.

I rewatch the series every Memorial Day, 4th of July and then usually again during the holidays. Now, I’ve started again during coronavirus isolation.

If you haven’t already watched it, I suggest you do immediately. It’s the greatest war story ever put on film, and there’s really not a close second.

For fans of the HBO mini-series, let us know your thoughts in the comments.