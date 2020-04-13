Fox Asks College Football Fans The 3 Coaches They’d Want The Most

Fox recently tweeted a graphic stirring up an interesting debate among college football fans.

FOX College Football tweeted a graphic of several prominent college coaches, and wrote, “You can only keep 3.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the full list below.

You can only keep 3 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TldIevIrFM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 11, 2020

I mean, this is an incredibly easy choice. The three best coaches on that list are Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Ed Orgeron.

I love Mike Leach and I think Ryan Day has an incredible future ahead of him, but neither has a national title ring.

The three men I listed have nine of them combined. Anybody who is looking to win games has to pick the three coaches I listed.

Tom Herman? Are you kidding me? Mario Cristobal? I mean, he has some potential. And we all know nobody is taking Jim Harbaugh to win a title.

This might be the easiest “pick three” I’ve ever done in my life. It’s not tough at all. The decision makes itself.

Three of these coaches have national championships and the others don’t. That’s the beginning and the end of the debate.

Let us know who you’d take in the comments!