NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Says ‘Ni**a’ On Video Game Live Stream

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson dropped a racial slur during a live stream of a racing video game.

According to TMZ, Larson said “n**ga” during a Sunday virtual stream with other drivers that was being broadcast for people to watch. It appeared like he lost communication with somebody, and said, “You can’t hear me? Hey, ni**a.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the moment below.

Not a good look for Mr. Larson. Not a good look at all. Generally speaking, whenever you’re streaming anything that’s broadcast, you should assume everything you say might get repeated.

Now, I’m sure plenty of people will rush to call Larson a racist. There’s nothing that gets people going online like something to be outraged about.

I don’t know what’s in Larson’s heart at all, and neither do any of you reading this.

What I do know is that people with huge platforms, such as NASCAR drivers, need to be smart about their behavior.

They especially need to be smart when they’re being streamed to the whole world. You just can’t be dropping racial slurs and expect it to go unnoticed.

We’ll have to wait and see how NASCAR handles this situation, but I wouldn’t be shocked at all if he loses sponsors over it.

That’s the reality of the situation. You just can’t drop an n-bomb on a livestream and expect it to just disappear.