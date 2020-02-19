NASCAR’s Ryan Newman Walks Out Of Hospital Following Fiery Crash

NASCAR’s Ryan Newman made headlines Wednesday after a picture surfaced of him walking out of the hospital following his fiery crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

“Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center,” a tweet read from Roush Fenway Racing, the organization Newman races for. Along with the post, the organization included a terrific photo showing the back of the 42-year-old racer walking out of the hospital while holding hands with his two daughters. (RELATED: President Trump To Attend Season-Opening Daytona 500)

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

A short time before, a tweet from the Roush Fenway Racing gave an update that the NASCAR driver’s condition was continuing to improve and he was cracking jokes with staff. (RELATED: Trump Will Attend Daytona 500 As Grand Marshal, Plans To Take A Lap In Presidential Limo The ‘Beast’)

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center,” the tweet read in part. “True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement: pic.twitter.com/66rToCHGsj — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

As previously reported, Newman’s car slide across the finish line in a crumpled heap of metal with sparks flying after his car flipped and rolled during the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman’s car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Two hours later, NASCAR announced that the injuries he had sustained in the crash were “non-life threatening” and he was in serious condition.

And by Tuesday night, Roush Fenway Racing had announced that Ryan was “awake and speaking” to both family and doctors.