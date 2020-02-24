NASCAR’s Ryan Newman Talks About Injuries He Sustained In Fiery Crash At Daytona 500

NASCAR’s Ryan Newman shared that he sustained a head injury during the fiery crash last week at the Daytona 500, but despite that he’s “looking forward to getting behind the wheel” again this season.

“I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones,” the 42-year-old racer shared in a statement read by Steve Newmark, the president of Roush Fenway Racing, ahead of the NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: President Trump To Attend Season-Opening Daytona 500)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASCAR (@nascar) on Feb 19, 2020 at 10:48am PST

“I did sustain a head injury for which I’m currently being treated,” he added. “The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days.” (RELATED: Trump Will Attend Daytona 500 As Grand Marshal, Plans To Take A Lap In Presidential Limo The ‘Beast’)

Newman continued, “Again, I want to thank each of you, from my partners, teammates and competitors and each and every fan across the country. I want to personally thank everyone, including the man upstairs, for their support, encouragement and the numerous offers of assistance.”

“I have to thank the guys back at the Roush Fenway Racing shop that built me a car not only fast enough to lead the final seconds of the Daytona 500, but strong enough to do its job under great distress, allowing me to survive such an accident,” the NASCAR driver explained.

“It was looking like it was going to be a storybook race for us, and a great start to the season, and all that changed in an instant,” the statement added. “And we go from not caring about the race, not caring about the competition. In fact, I’m not sure we knew who had actually won the race until a few hours later because the whole focus was on Ryan’s safety and well-being.”

It all comes following the news that the legendary driver walked out of the hospital on his own last Wednesday following the insane crash on the final lap at the opening race of the season.

“Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center,” a tweet read from Roush Fenway Racing, the organization Newman races for. Along with the post, the organization included a sweet photo showing the back of Newman walking out of the hospital while holding hands with his two daughters.

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

As previously reported, Newman’s car slid across the finish line in a crumpled heap of metal with sparks flying after his car flipped and rolled during the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman’s car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Two hours later, NASCAR announced that the injuries he had sustained in the crash were “non-life threatening” and he was in serious condition. And by Tuesday night, Roush Fenway Racing had announced that Ryan was “awake and speaking” to both family and doctors.