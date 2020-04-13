Nancy Pelosi Snaps On Trump, Says His Handling Of Coronavirus Is ‘Almost Sinful’

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly went off on President Donald Trump during a call Monday, calling his handling of the coronavirus pandemic “almost sinful.”

The speaker made this statement while talking on the phone with other Democratic House members, Politico reports.

“The more misrepresentations he puts out there, the more it obscures the truth,” she also reportedly said on the call.

“We have to insist upon the truth — what they’re saying is not knowledge, is not facts, is not real.”

Republicans in the Senate and House continue to go back and forth over the contents of a second coronavirus relief bill. In a statement Monday, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of “posturing” on relief.

“We have real problems facing this country, and it’s time for the Republicans to quit the political posturing by proposing bills they know will not pass either chamber and get serious and work with us towards a solution,” their statement read. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi On Trump After Reporter Asks About Coronavirus: ‘I’ve Thought He Should Be Tested For A Long Time Now’)