Nancy Pelosi On Trump After Reporter Asks About Coronavirus: ‘I’ve Thought He Should Be Tested For A Long Time Now’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that she thinks President Donald Trump should have been “tested” for a “long time.”
“Should the president be tested? He had contact with Congressman Collins and Congressman Gaetz? Should the president be tested?” a reporters asked Pelosi.
“Tested for what?” she responded.
“For coronavirus,” the reporter said.
“Oh, I’ve thought he should be tested for a long time now,” Pelosi said, cracking a smile. (RELATED: CNN Anchor Tells Nancy Pelosi That Trump Was Acquitted — She Interrupts, Claims He Wasn’t)
Q: “Should the president be tested? He had contact with Congressman Collins and Congressman Gaetz? Should the president be tested?”
Speaker Pelosi: “Tested for what?”
Q: “For coronavirus.”
Pelosi: “Oh. I’ve thought he should be tested for a long time now.” pic.twitter.com/KKv4J6Gbhh
— The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2020
Indeed, Trump had contact with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Doug Collins in recent days, both of whom are now self-quarantined after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where an infected person attended.
Trump announced a plan for financial relief to deal with the ongoing coronavirus in the United States Monday.