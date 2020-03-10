Politics

Nancy Pelosi On Trump After Reporter Asks About Coronavirus: ‘I’ve Thought He Should Be Tested For A Long Time Now’

Nancy Pelosi

Fox News screenshot

Justin Caruso
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that she thinks President Donald Trump should have been “tested” for a “long time.”

“Should the president be tested? He had contact with Congressman Collins and Congressman Gaetz? Should the president be tested?” a reporters asked Pelosi.

“Tested for what?” she responded.

“For coronavirus,” the reporter said.

“Oh, I’ve thought he should be tested for a long time now,” Pelosi said, cracking a smile. (RELATED: CNN Anchor Tells Nancy Pelosi That Trump Was Acquitted — She Interrupts, Claims He Wasn’t)

Indeed, Trump had contact with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Doug Collins in recent days, both of whom are now self-quarantined after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where an infected person attended.

Trump announced a plan for financial relief to deal with the ongoing coronavirus in the United States Monday.